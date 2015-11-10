(Corrects timeframe in the 1st paragraph to Tuesday, not
Monday)
By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO Nov 10 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday
after losses on Wall Street and soft data from China hurt
short-term sentiment, while some investors took profits on
recent gains.
The Nikkei share average lost 0.6 percent to end the
morning session at 19,525.87.
"We've seen an opening leg down on sentiment from Wall
Street's bad day, but the good thing is the Nikkei looks quite
sturdy, holding its spot around 19,500 points," said Gavin
Parry, managing director at Parry International Trading.
"I can't see the Nikkei being sold off when the yen's still
holding the 123 handle," he said, referring to the weakness of
the Japanese currency, a factor that's boosted shares of
exporters.
On Monday, U.S. stocks slipped into negative territory for
the year as Wall Street braced for an interest-rate hike and
worried over weak Chinese trade data unveiled on Sunday.
Fresh China concerns came during the Tuesday morning
session, when data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed
Chinese consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in
October, compared with a 1.6 percent increase in September. A
Reuters poll had expected a rise of 1.5 percent.
Data also showed China's producer prices declined for a 44th
straight month, as falling commodity prices and weak demand add
to deflationary pressure.
The dollar continued its strength against the yen, which
market players saw as a sign that short-term concerns could give
way to long-term gains.
"As a December U.S. rate hike seems increasingly likely, and
increasingly justified, it's hard to escape the conclusion that
the U.S. dollar is going to appreciate against the yen," said
Stefan Worrall, cash equities manager at Credit Suisse.
"If the yen weakening continues so will the Japan rally and
the policy mix we've seen with Abenomics."
Screen Holdings Co Ltd climbed 6.1 percent after
reporting that its April-September operating profit jumped 60
percent year-on-year to 10.8 billion yen ($87.69 million).
Bank of Yokohama Ltd shares gained 1.6 percent
after it raised its year-end dividend forecast to 8.5 yen per
share from 5.5 yen per share.
Marui Group Co Ltd rose 1.6 percent, adding to
gains the previous day when Nomura raised its rating on the
stock to 'buy' from 'neutral'.
The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to end the
morning session at 1,579.31 with all but three of its 33
subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.7 percent to
14,212.44.
($1 = 123.16 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Richard Borsuk)