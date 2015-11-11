* Market awaits Chinese figures later in the day
* Apple suppliers underperform after brokerage says
component orders cut
* Construction stocks higher on strong earnings
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 11 Japan's Nikkei share average was
nearly flat on Wednesday morning in directionless trade as
investors stayed on the sidelines after signs that the market
was overbought.
Investors remained cautious before the release of Chinese
retail sales, industrial production, and urban investment data
later in the day.
Apple Inc suppliers underperformed the market after
Credit Suisse said the iPhone maker had reduced its component
orders by as much as 10 percent.
The Nikkei average was flat at 19,674.16 in
midmorning trade after closing at a 1-1/2 month high the
previous day.
The benchmark has risen nearly 7 percent, or more than 1,000
points, over the past three weeks since the European Central
Bank signalled further stimulus measures to come in as early as
December, while China cut rates.
On top of that, expectations for a near-term U.S. rate hike
heightened after last week's solid U.S. jobs data, pushing up
the dollar against the yen.
"The conditions for a further stock price rises have been
met," said Masashi Oda, senior investment officer at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
He said that although the Japanese market will likely stay
resilient for the time being, investors are cautious about the
very rapid rises in the market.
iPhone component makers weakened, with Alps Electric
falling 1.7 percent, TDK Corp shedding 0.2
percent and Murata Manufacturing Co sliding 0.5
percent.
Construction stocks climbed on strong earnings. Kajima Corp
and Obayashi Corp both gained soared 2.5
percent.
Exporters were lower, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 0.4 percent, Honda Motor Co dropping 0.6
percent and Panasonic Corp shedding 2.3 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,590.59 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.1 percent to
14,328.92.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)