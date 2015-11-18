TOKYO Nov 18 Japanese stocks edged up on
Wednesday morning to their highest in three months as investors
shook-off Wall Street's decline and bought into the dollar's
growing strength against the yen.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.8 percent to end
the morning session at 19,785.73, its highest intraday level
since Aug. 20.
"The reaction to the very scary events in Europe over the
weekend have actually been quite sanguine, which goes to show
just how much nervousness and negativity is priced into the
market right now," said Stefan Worrall, cash equities manager at
Credit Suisse.
"We're seeing very encouraging signs today, especially the
dollar's strength against the yen and the aggressive gains we're
seeing in some cyclical stocks, particularly those with U.S.
exposure."
The Topix subindex for real estate gained 2.1
percent to lead the morning session's gains. The sector was led
by Aeon Mall Co Ltd, which jumped 7.8 percent after the
company said it would buy back up to 6 billion yen ($48.61
million) worth of its own shares.
The retail sector rose 1.3 percent as appetite
for risk increased. Chain-store operator Shimamura Co Ltd
gained 3.4 percent after Deutsche Bank raised its
share's target price to 16,000 yen per share from 15,000 yen per
share.
"Investors' risk-off reaction to Friday's terrorist attacks
seems to have run its course as we see prices marginally
stabilise," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton
Capital Advisors.
"This would appear to have overshadowed the re-emergence of
a Japanese recession but we do not expect to see much upward
momentum before the government budget is announced before year's
end."
Major exporters outperformed on the steadily weakening yen.
Panasonic Corp shares rose 1.8 percent while
Bridgestone Corp and Toyota Motor Corp each
edged up by 0.9 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.6 percent to end the
morning session at 1,595.56 with all but six of its 33
subindexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.7 percent to
14,387.09.
($1 = 123.4200 yen)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)