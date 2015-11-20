TOKYO Nov 20 Japanese stocks slipped on Friday
morning after U.S. stocks declined and the dollar weakened
against the yen as investors begin to grapple with higher
borrowing costs expected to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's
December policy meeting.
"A staggering majority of market participants are expecting
the Fed to raise rates in December after Yellen's recent
comments," said Martin King, co-managing director of Tyton
Capital Advisors.
The Nikkei share average shed 0.5 percent to end the
morning session at 19,755.98 but remained on course to gain 0.8
percent for the week. It would be the fifth straight week of
gains for the benchmark index.
"The Nikkei has been closely reflecting the yen's moves this
week so the bit of strengthening we saw in the yen overnight
seems to have brought the mood down slightly this morning," said
Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equities sales at Credit
Suisse.
"But we've also got a three-day weekend coming up in Japan
and it's not unusual for that to dampen risk appetite after a
long week full of activity."
Market participants said sentiment may also have suffered
after comments made by the Bank of Japan after its Thursday
policy meeting signaled concerns about inflation and the limits
of its quantitative easing policy.
The foods sector rose 0.3 percent while retail
shares also outperformed, edging up 0.2 percent.
Glass and ceramics products company Toto Ltd fell
1.8 percent after Credit Suisse cut its rating for the share to
'underperform' from 'neutral.'
Sharp Corp bucked the morning's weakness, gaining
5.6 percent after announcing it expects TV operations to be
profitable next year.
The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to end the
morning session at 1,593.18 with all but seven of its 33
subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to
14,369.57.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)