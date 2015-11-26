TOKYO Nov 26 Japanese stocks rebounded on
Thursday morning, but shares in suppliers of parts for the
iPhone's LCD screens slumped after the Nikkei business daily
reported on Apple's plans to introduce organic light-emitting
diode displays for its iPhones in 2018.
Sharp Corp shares fell 4.7 percent and Japan
Display Inc plunged 7.5 percent during the morning
session. Electronics parts maker Minebea Co Ltd, which
supplies backlights for iPhone screens, tumbled 8.2 percent.
Still, the Nikkei share average gained 0.6 percent
to end the morning session at 19,959.26, but activity was
subdued with U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
"Nikkei futures tested 20,000 points, but cash is still
knocking its head against that resistance level," said Gavin
Parry, managing director at Parry International Trading.
"This morning's trading is largely directionless because of
the U.S. holiday and most people are watching the yen closely to
see if it tests the 123 handle again."
The weak yen was trading nearly flat at 122.65 per dollar on
Thuirsday morning..
"We're expecting to see a year-end rally in Japanese
equities as investors show renewed interest despite the economy
re-entering recession territory," said Martin King, co-managing
director at Tyton capital Advisors.
"Sentiment indexes are bullish and talks of increased
minimum wages and higher taxes on high earners are going a long
way toward balancing the recent malaise on global and regional
concerns."
The retail sector added 1 percent, and the Topix
subindex for construction stocks gained 1.4 percent
during the morning session.
Engineering firm JGC Corp rose 4.8 percent to climb
near the top of the construction sector after SMBC Nikko
Securities raised its stock's rating to 'outperform' from
'neutral,' citing momentum recovery in new orders.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to end the
morning session at 1,601.90 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
gained 0.5 percent to 14,445.31.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)