* Nikkei is flat this week
* Technical signs show Japan market is overbought
* Investors focus on events next week such as ECB
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down in choppy trade on Friday morning as technical indicators
suggested the market is overbought and vulnerable to a
correction.
The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 19,892.77 in
midmorning trade after opening a tad higher. For the week, the
benchmark has barely changed.
Trading is expected to remain subdued throughout the day as
many market participants are away for the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday.
"A correction is not surprising at any moment given the
overbought market," said Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa
Securities, adding that investors are looking to events next
week, including whether the European Central Bank would roll out
more stimulus.
The ECB meets next Thursday and most in the market expect it
to expand its asset purchase programme and lower its deposit
rate.
Some technical signs show the Japanese market is overbought,
with the toraku ratio, or up-down ratio, standing at 133. A
level above 120 signals an overbought market. The ratio is
calculated by dividing the 25-day moving average of stocks on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section that gained by the
25-day average of those that fell.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 0.2 percent, Advantest Corp rising 1.0 percent
and Panasonic Corp dropping 0.2 percent.
Financials were lower, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
falling 0.8 percent, Mizuho Financial Group
shedding 1.0 percent and Nomura Holdings sliding 0.4
percent.
Outperforming the market was soy sauce maker Kikkoman Corp
which jumped 2.5 percent to a more than three-month
high after it said it will spend as much as 10 billion yen to
buy back 3 million of its shares.
The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,600.34
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.1 percent to
14,429.47.
