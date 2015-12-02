TOKYO Dec 2 Japanese stocks were basically flat
in choppy trade on Wednesday morning as investors shunned risk,
but the benchmark Nikkei average held above the 20,000 point
level that it crossed for the first time in more than three
months a day earlier.
The Nikkei share average edged down 0.1 percent to
end the morning session at 20,002.12, conceeding little of the
1.3 percent it gained the previous day.
Cash equities experienced an aggressive ramp at the close of
Tuesday's session, pushing the Nikkei above 20,000 points, but
market participants said macro sentiment and risk appetite were
cooled a little overnight by a slight strengthening of the yen
against the dollar.
"The movement has been a bit choppy and a little bit
disconnected during these past few days, partly because of the
recent holidays and partly because of end-of-month related
activity" said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at
Credit Suisse.
"We have had a fairly susbstantial recovery since the end of
September, but the market is still in a state of anticipation
ahead of the FOMC. We've been in rehearsal mode for a long time
and it's created a huge amount of nervousness and volatility,
but now it's showtime."
Sharp Corp climbed 4.8 percent after Japan's
Yomiuri newspaper reported that a state-backed fund is
considering buying a majority stake in the company for an
estimated 200 billion yen ($1.63 billion).
Sectors with significant domestic exposure outperformed as
investors looked to defensive, risk-off positions in the
short-term. The Topix subindex for construction shares
added 1.5 percent in midmorning trade. The sector was
led by commercial builder Tokyu Construction Co Ltd,
which rose 5.3 percent.
"It could be that we're seeing some restraint now because of
sentiment surrounding expectations for the yen as we move into
next year," said Gavin Parry, managing director of Parry
International Trading.
"GPIF (a government pension fund) came out and said they are
re-instating hedging, which has some people wondering whether
they are expecting to take further hits from yen strength in the
future. We're also seeing some of the big brokerages marking up
their cost projections for the yen moving into next year."
Electric and gas shares gained 1.3 percent and
pharmaceuticals also outperformed, rising 0.8
percent.
The broader Topix edged up 0.3 percent to 1,607.27
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.3 percent to
14,479.20.
($1 = 122.9300 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)