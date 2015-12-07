* Nikkei 225 up 1.5 pct by late morning

* Oil shares fall after OPEC plans to maintain production high

* Takata falls as carmakers ordered to stop using its air bag inflators

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday after U.S. jobs data suggested that the economy was strong enough to sustain a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this month, lifting sentiment in the broader market.

But energy stocks tumbled as oil prices fell on news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was planning to maintain its production near record highs despite depressed prices.

The Nikkei gained 1.5 percent to 19,808.42 points by late morning, after tumbling 2.2 percent on Friday after the European Central Bank dashed expectations for greater stimulus.

On Friday, data showed that U.S. non-farm payrolls increased 211,000 in November, while September and October data were revised to show 35,000 more jobs than previously reported.

"Since the Japanese market saw a deep fall on Friday, the U.S. job data offered a quick chance to buy back," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

He said that Japanese shares tend to take heart from the U.S. economy's strong fundamentals, but in order for the Japanese market to rise further, the market needs more Japan-specific catalysts.

Exporters were in demand, with Honda Motor Co rising 1.9 percent, Nissan Motor Co gaining 1.8 percent and Panasonic Corp advancing 1.6 percent.

Ryohin Keikaku gained 2.8 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company's operating profit likely soared about 40 percent on the year to a record for the nine months ended November.

Takata Corp fell 1.7 percent after Japan's transport ministry on Friday ordered automakers to phase out by mid-2018 use of Takata's air bag inflators that are at the centre of a global recall.

Among oil stocks, Inpex Corp fell 1.7 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration shed 1.6 percent.

The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,591.97 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to 14,329.19. (Editing by Kim Coghill)