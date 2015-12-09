* Market nervous before ettlement in futures contracts on
Friday - traders
* Futures trade may sway cash market until Friday - traders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to its lowest in more than three weeks on Wednesday morning
after U.S. stocks dropped on concerns over sliding oil prices,
offsetting Japan's better-than-expected machinery orders data.
The Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent to 19,278.20 after
hitting as low as 19,261.16 earlier, the lowest since November
16.
Although crude prices edged up during Asian trade after
dipping below $37 per barrel overnight, global investors remain
risk-averse, traders said.
They also said that lower oil prices could serve as a
tailwind to Japan for lower energy prices, but the Japanese
market could suffer a ripple effect as long as investors avoid
risky assets.
Traders also noted that the market may see volatility ahead
of Friday's settlement in Nikkei futures and option contracts.
"Those who had bought Nikkei futures on expectations that
the index will rise on ECB's easing are looking for the right
timing to sell," said Michiro Naito, executive director of
equity derivatives and quantitative strategies at JPMorgan,
referring to last week's event when the European Central Bank
dashed expectations for a major burst of stimulus.
He said that after data on Tuesday showed that Japan's
economy dodged recession in the third quarter, the market sees a
slimmer chance of the Bank of Japan easing policy in the near
term.
"The only catalyst is the Fed's rate hike, but we think even
that could be negative for the market given concerns about the
health of the global economy while weak oil prices remain as a
concern," Naito said. "Anything could trigger selling now
because investors are nervous before Friday's settlement."
The pharmaceutical, insurance and iron & steel sectors
underperformed. Takeda Pharmaceutical dropped 1.5
percent, Dai-ichi Life Insurance tumbled 3.5 percent and
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal shed 1.4 percent.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp rising
1.0 percent, Nissan Motor Co adding 0.1 percent and
Panasonic Corp falling 2.1 percent.
Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly jumped in October
by the most since March 2014, a strong resumption of investment.
The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,554.69
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.0 percent to
13,987.45.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)