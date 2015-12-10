TOKYO Dec 10 Japanese stocks fell on Thursday
as weak oil prices continued to batter shares of energy
companies and as an overnight strengthening of the yen against
the dollar hurt sentiment.
The Nikkei share average briefly touched a 5-week
low before recovering some ground. It was down 1.2 percent at
19,064.80 points by late morning.
"At the moment people are assuming that oil is a barometer
of global trade and they worry that falling oil prices mean
there is no demand," said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA.
"But all other concerns pale in significance to next week's
Fed meeting. The trouble with this recent volatility is it makes
it harder to work out sentiment surrounding a possible rate
hike."
The yen hit a one-month high against the U.S. dollar
overnight, hurting major exporters and others that rely on yen
weakness. Panasonic Corp shares fell 1.4 percent to a
1-1/2 month low during the morning session, while Nissan Motor
Co Ltd slipped as much as 2.1 percent to a 5-1/2 week
low.
Bridgestone Motor Corp shares fell 1.9 percent
after U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys rebuffed the
tire maker's bid to buy the company in favor of a proposal from
Carl Icahn.
Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings
tumbled as much as 4.6 percent to a 10-month low after
Nomura Securities cut its rating to 'neutral' from 'buy.'
Toshiba Corp shares bucked the weakness, gaining
1.9 percent by late morning after the Nikkei business daily
reported the company was on the verge of selling its TV
businesses in some countries.
The broader Topix slipped 0.9 percent to 1,542.29
late in the morning session, with all but four of its 33
subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.9 percent to
13,872.30 as the morning session neared its close.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)