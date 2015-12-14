(Corrects headline to say Nikkei tumbles to 7-1/2-week low, not
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled more than 3 percent to a 7-1/2-week low on Monday as
global oil prices extended their plunge, adding to nervousness
ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week.
The Nikkei dropped 3.2 percent to 18,611.09 points
by midmorning, the lowest since Oct. 22, as investors sold
riskier assets.
Last week, the benchmark fell 1.4 percent, as investors
worried whether a weakness in oil and commodities signalled a
broader global economic slowdown, though much of the glut has
been attributed to excess supply.
Investors' focus now on is whether the market can withstand
a U.S. rate hike, which is excepted to be announced after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's Dec. 15-16 policy review.
"If the Fed hikes a rate as expected, people are watching
whether recently sold assets such as U.S. shares, oil and the
dollar will rebound," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities. "If they rebound, the market will
likely be stabilized, but if not, we have to prepare for another
sell-off."
Mining shares underperformed, with Inpex Corp
stumbling 4.7 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration
shedding 3.5 percent.
Trading houses, whose earnings depend on commodity prices,
also lost ground. Mitsubishi Corp slid 2.9 percent and
Mitsui & Co declined 2.4 percent.
As investors became risk-averse, financials were sold as
well. Nomura Holdings dropped 4.1 percent and Daiwa
Securities Group fell 2.8 percent.
Exporters were also lower on the stronger yen, with Toyota
Motor Corp falling 3.2 percent and Honda Motor Co
shedding 3.1 percent.
Investors quickly looked past a closely watched central bank
survey, which showed that Japanese business sentiment held
steady in the three months to December.
The broader Topix dropped 2.4 percent to 1,512.11,
with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.5 percent to 13,599.59.
