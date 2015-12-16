TOKYO Dec 16 Japanese stocks posted the biggest daily percentage gain in 2-1/2 months on Wednesday, with sentiment helped by broad gains on Wall Street before an expected rise in U.S. interest rates later in the day.

The Nikkei share average ended 2.6 percent higher at 19,049.91.

The gains came as top U.S. Federal Reserve officials began a two-day policy meeting expected to end with the first U.S. interest rate increase since 2006.

The broader Topix climbed 2.5 percent to 1,540.72 with all but one of its 33 sub-indexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.7 percent to 13,879.68. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)