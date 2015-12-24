TOKYO Dec 24 Japanese stocks edged up in thin
trade on Thursday morning after sentiment improved on rebounding
oil prices, which drove a rally on Wall Street ahead of the
Christmas holiday.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.3 percent to
18,939.08 in mid-morning trading. Japanese markets were closed
the previous day for a national holiday.
"The Nikkei has been on track for a lacklustre finish to the
year after the results of the BOJ meeting failed to impress,"
said Martin King, co-managing director of Tyton Capital
Advisors.
"Markets stateside appear robust after the rate hike,
meaning that investors didn't have to run for the door and Japan
didn't receive any of the associated run-off. So investors are
now looking to the 25th for Japan's inflation figures, which
could potentially return the index to its October range."
Minutes from the Bank of Japan's November policy meeting
released on Thursday showed many policymakers complained of slow
wage and capital expenditure growth but were optimistic that
companies will boost spending once emerging economies improve.
The Topix subindex for iron and steel added 2.3
percent as commodities gained on recovering crude prices.
Mitsui Chemical Inc climbed as much as 3.6 percent
after Credit Suisse raised its rating to 'neutral' from
'underperform,' citing its better financial standing and basic
materials profitability.
Medical product manufacturer Kyowa Hakko Kirin
bucked the strength, tumbling 9.4 percent after Nomura
Securities cut its rating to 'neutral' from 'buy,' saying its
costs increases are likely to hit earnings in the year ending
December 2016.
The broader Topix edged up 0.1 percent to 1,535.72
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to
13,848.16.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)