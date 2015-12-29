(Refiles to fix literal in headline)
* Kumagai Gumi jumps on brokerage rating hike
* Topix's rebalancing may contribute to volume rise after 3
Japan Post stocks to be added to index - traders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's Nikkei share average was
flat in choppy trade on Tuesday morning, though stocks which are
more sensitive to domestic demand such as construction companies
outperformed more global, cyclical counters.
The Nikkei was flat at 18,873.27 points at the
midday break, and looked set for a gain of around 8 percent for
2015.
Traders said that investors may not take large positions
before the last trading day of 2015 on Wednesday, but they would
focus on stocks with individual news.
The construction sector attracted buying, with
Kumagai Gumi jumping 6.7 percent after Daiwa Securities
raised its rating to 'buy' from 'outperform', citing its strong
first-half operating profit and brisk domestic construction
demand.
Other stocks in the sector followed, with Kajima Corp
rising 2.0 percent and Taisei Corp advancing
0.9 percent.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
dropping 0.8 percent, Nissan Motor Co rising 0.1
percent and Canon Inc gaining 0.4 percent.
"We don't see big catalysts today, but there is Topix's
rebalancing at the market close, so there might be a volume
increase," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager of investment
research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.
At the end of the market close, three Japan Post stocks,
Japan Post Bank Co, Japan Post Holdings Co and
Japan Post Insurance Co, which debuted in November,
will be added to the Topix index.
"Although the market impact is unknown, higher volume is
expected in these shares," Ohta said.
Retail company Cocokara Fine Inc jumped 4.6 percent
after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company's
pre-tax profit likely more than doubled to about 14 billion yen
for the year through March.
The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,532.06 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent to
13,824.52.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)