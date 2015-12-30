TOKYO Dec 30 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday
after a Wall Street rally helped brighten sentiment ahead of
the last trading day of 2015, but investors remained cautious as
oil prices continued to skid.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.3 percent to
19,035.55 by midmorning, remaining on course to gain more than 9
percent for the year.
"We're seeing thin volumes at year-end as the number of
active participants has decreased due to the holidays," said
Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"Aside from manufacturing numbers at the beginning of
January many will be poised to see the present state of the
current account, announced on the 12th, hoping to see an
addition to the substantial surpluses recorded in 2015."
Sentiment was helped by sharp gains on Wall Street, where
the major indexes each gained more than 1 percent and the S&P
500 rose to a modest gain for the year.
A bounce in crude oil prices quickly evaporated after
forecasts predicted cold snaps in Europe and the United States
would be short-lived, dampening prospects for increased demand
amid a global glut that threatens to resume putting pressure on
fragile markets.
Fujifilm Holdings Corp rose 3.3 percent after the
Yomiuri newspaper reported that Toshiba Corp will
likely sell its medical equipment business to the imaging
company as part efforts at restructuring Toshiba following its
$1.3 billion accounting scandal.
Yamazaki Baking Co shares soared 8.3 percent to a
record high after Nomura Securities raised its rating of the
stock to 'buy' from 'neutral,' citing strong earnings.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,547.96 by
midmorning and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.2
percent to 13,955.90.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)