* China factory survey dents sentiment further
* Strong yen hurts exporters
* Oil shares rise after oil prices gain
* Takata soars after Sankei says automakers are discussing
support
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled to 2-1/2-month lows on Monday as weak China factory
activity surveys and year-end losses on Wall Street discouraged
investors on the first trading day of 2016.
China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight
month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a
private survey showed.
The Nikkei extended earlier losses after the news,
falling as far as 2.7 percent to 18,518.60 points, its lowest
level since Oct. 22.
"In early trade, domestic buyers seemed to be contributing
to trimming the declines, but after the China survey was out,
foreign investors' selling accelerated," said Yutaka Miura, a
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The dollar fell below 120.00 yen for the first time
since late October, dragging down exporters. Toyota Motor Corp
fell 1.3 percent, Honda Motor Co dropped 3.3
percent and Nissan Motor Co shed 2.2 percent.
On the other hand, oil shares outperformed as global oil
benchmark Brent futures gained 3 percent after Saudi
Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric spurred
regional anger and geopolitical tensions.
Inpex Corp soared 3.8 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co gained 1.7 percent.
Analysts say investors are focused on U.S. indicators this
week such as manufacturing activity surveys for December and
jobs data, which may give guidance on when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will next raise interest rates.
Last month, the Fed raised the interest rate for the first
time since 2006.
"In the near term, Japan's market performance may rely on
these U.S. economic indicators," said Chihiro Ohta, general
manager of investment research and investor services at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
He said that from late January, Japanese companies' earnings
for the Oct-Dec period will be in focus.
Bucking the weakness, Toshiba Corp rose 3 percent
after the Nikkei business daily reported that a state-backed
fund will help the firm rebuild its home electronics division
and other operations by facilitating tie-ups with Sharp Corp
and others.
Takata Corp jumped 18 percent after the Sankei
newspaper reported that a coalition of automakers is discussing
fresh financial support for the supplier.
Following the report, Honda said on Monday it was not
considering fresh lending to Takata.
The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,523.50
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.7 percent to
13,718.34.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)