TOKYO Jan 5 Japanese stocks edged up in choppy
trade on Tuesday as shares in China clawed back some ground
after plunging 7 percent in the previous session, calming fears
of an extended global selloff.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.4 percent to
18,527.35, just one day after posting its biggest single-day
slide in three months.
"U.S. markets posted their worst start in over a decade
after the selloff in China ... with capital flows to risk-off
assets and flight to quality remaining prevailing themes until
concerns about China's growth are addressed," said Martin King,
co-managing director at Capital Advisors.
"Global investors have been net sellers of Japanese
securities for the past year but as the global rout continues
many will be considering re-entry. The current macro environment
is a great stage for Abe's policies to perform on."
Exporters benefitted as the yen weakened against the dollar,
while investors also bought major shares that had fallen to
attractive prices during the previous day's selloff.
Panasonic Corp shares gained 0.5 percent while Sony
Corp jumped 1.3 percent and Sharp Corp rose
0.8 percent.
NTT Docomo Inc jumped 3.6 percent after Nomura
Securities raised its rating to 'buy' from 'neutral,' citing the
mobile carrier's attractive mid-term growth strategy and
aggressive shareholder returns.
Market players said risk appetite was still low due to
broader concerns about China's economy as well as geopolitical
risks due to growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
"The Middle East is now front and centre in terms of
geopolitical risk," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan
equity sales at Credit Suisse.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,514.25 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to
13,637.58.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)