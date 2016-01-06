TOKYO Jan 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended early losses and fell as much as 1.7 percent on
Wednesday afternoon after North Korea said it had conducted a
nuclear test, stoking geopolitical concerns in the region.
"North Korea woes added to investor fears and hit further
the Japanese market, which was already battered by geopolitical
worries about the Middle East and volatility in Chinese shares,"
said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The Nikkei share average recovered was down 1.4
percent at 18,123.30 points by midafternoon.
The broader Topix was down 1.4 percent at 1,483.47
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.4 percent to
13,362.05.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)