* Nikkei has fallen 6 pct for the week
* China woes, geopolitical tensions will likely persist -
traders
* Fast Retailing contributes hefty negative points to Nikkei
after cutting outlook
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for the first time in five days on Friday in volatile trade
after China set the yuan's midpoint rate higher and Chinese
stock markets rebounded, easing some pressure on battered global
markets.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 17,902.97 points by
midmorning, after falling to as low as 17,509.64 earlier, the
lowest level since Oct. 1.
But Fast Retailing Co, operator of Uniqlo clothing
stores, capped the Nikkei's gains. It tumbled 5.8 percent and
sliced a hefty 90 points off the Nikkei after it cut its
full-year outlook.
The Nikkei has already fallen 6.0 percent for the week, hit
by a slew of negative catalysts ranging from China's currency
woes and slumping stock markets to escalating tensions in the
Middle East and a North Korea nuclear test.
On Friday, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's
midpoint rate stronger for the first time in nine
days after allowing it to sharply depreciate in recent session.
"While the market was left with uncertainty on how far the
yuan will fall, the Chinese central bank's action was taken as a
signal that it does not intend to keep allowing the yuan to
fall," said Yoshinori Shigemi, a global market strategist at
JPMorgan Asset Management.
Even though sentiment was restored for now, Shigemi said
that the downside risks may persist in the Japanese market.
"What we are seeing now is a rehash of what we were seeing
last year," Shigemi said, adding that worries about the Chinese
economy and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as
weak oil prices could pull down the market even further in the
coming months.
Traders also said that with the Nikkei falling to attractive
levels, bargain hunters such as retail investors and pension
funds like the Government Pension Investment Fund will likely
support the market.
"What looks like buying by pension funds has been supporting
the market since the open," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
Exporters gained ground after the yen reversed course and
dropped against the dollar after China's latest yuan fixing
move. Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.1 percent, Honda Motor
Co climbed 1.3 percent and Advantest Corp
jumped 5.2 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,463.00 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to
13,175.19.
