TOKYO Jan 13 Japanese stocks rebounded on
Wednesday morning as the oversold market saw buying across all
sectors, with sentiment helped by China's efforts to stabilise
its currency, even as oil fell below $30 a barrel.
The Nikkei share average rose 2.7 percent to end the
morning session at 17,682.33, putting the benchmark index on
track for its first gains of 2016.
"The market was massively oversold by the end of trading
yesterday, so it's no surprise that we're seeing a snap back,"
said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA.
"We've seen a state of panic recently, and now that people
are coming around to the view that things aren't really all that
bad investors are snapping up these oversold low price to book
stocks, which are roaring today."
As the Nikkei bounced, the yen shed some of its strength
against the dollar, giving some extra lift to the share prices
of major exporters.
Pioneer Corp shares jumped 5.3 percent while
Panasonic Corp climbed 2.1 percent and Toyota Motor
Corp rose 3.6 percent. Bridgestone Corp soared
5 percent.
Tokyo Disney resort operator Oriental Land Co saw
its shares climb 4.8 percent after the Nikkei business daily
reported the company likely booked an operating profit of around
90 billion yen ($762.39 million) for the 9 month period through
December.
Condiment maker Kewpie Corp bucked the morning
session's strength, falling 2.6 percent after Mizuho Securities
cut its stock's rating to 'neutral' from 'buy,' citing concerns
over its China business.
The broader Topix rose 2.8 percent to 1,441.39 with
each of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 2.8 percent to
12,975.64.
($1 = 118.0500 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)