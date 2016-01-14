* All sectors in negative territory
* Sumitomo Corp nosedives on massive writedown on nickel
project
* Poor Japanese machinery data gives limited impact
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled 4 percent on Thursday morning after Wall Street
languished on worries about weak oil prices and a slowdown in
the global economy, battering global cyclical stocks such as
exporters.
The Nikkei stumbled 3.7 percent to 17,063.21 in
mid-morning trade after hitting as low as 17,004.12, the lowest
since late September. If the benchmark index falls below
16,901.49, an intraday low marked on Sept. 29, it will be the
lowest in more than a year.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it falls further and below the
17,000-line," said Hiroaki Mino, director of investment
information department at Mizuho Securities, adding that
sentiment could deteriorate even further if worries about the
global economy accelerate.
On Wednesday, two top Federal Reserve officials expressed
concerns about slowing Chinese growth. Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren said global and U.S. economic growth may be slipping
and could force the Fed into a more gradual course of rate hikes
than officials currently expect.
"Investors are increasingly worried that the (U.S.) market
is not strong enough to withstand an initial view that the Fed
would hike rates four times this year," said Masashi Oda, senior
investment officer at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative territory,
with oil stocks, mining companies and exporters underperforming.
Inpex Corp dived 5.1 percent, Sumitomo Metal Mining
shed 4.1 percent, Honda Motor Co fell 4.5
percent, Murata Manufacturing dropped 6.4 percent and
Fanuc Corp stumbled 4.9 percent.
Sumitomo Corp nosedived 8.7 percent after saying it
would take a writedown of 77 billion yen on its Madagascar
nickel project for the Oct-Dec quarter and withdrew its earnings
forecast for the year through March 2016.
Japan's machinery data, which was released early in the
morning, did not help sentiment at all. Core machinery orders
fell 14.4 percent in November from the previous month, down for
the first time in three months and marking a bigger decline than
economists' median estimate for a 7.9 percent drop.
The broader Topix dropped 3.4 percent to 1,392.57
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 3.5 percent to
12,533.67.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)