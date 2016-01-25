* Investors' attention turns to U.S. Fed, BOJ meetings
* Japan Tobacco soars on plans to raise tobacco prices
* Takata tumbles on a fresh recall in the U.S.
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a more than a one-week high on Monday, helped by a sharp
rebound in oil prices which boosted markets globally.
But after the Nikkei share average posted the
biggest single-day gain in more than four months on Friday,
trading was choppy, which sent the benchmark index into negative
territory earlier.
After recovering from the dip, the Nikkei gained 1.3 percent
to 17,173.46 points, the highest level since Jan. 15.
Oil prices surged 10 percent on Friday, one of the biggest
daily rallies ever, and clung on to the gains in Asia on Monday.
Meanwhile, investors are focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve
and Bank of Japan meetings this week.
The Nikkei has dropped more than 10 percent since the
beginning of the year as investors have become risk averse on
the back of falling oil prices and worries about the Chinese
economy.
If investors become further risk-averse and a wave of buying
in a safe-haven yen hits, Japanese exporters' earnings will
likely get affected, analysts said.
"Whether the market rebounds or not relies on what the BOJ
will deliver this week," said Fujio Ando, senior managing
director at Chibagin Securities, adding that if the central bank
gives no surprises, investors may become increasingly worried
about the Japanese economy.
While the BOJ is expected to hold steady this week at its
two-day meeting on Thursday and Friday, downbeat economic
reports have increased market speculation of more easing steps
this year.
Japanese trade data released early on Monday showed exports
skidded 8 percent from a year earlier, a deeper drop than
forecast and down for the third straight month as the slowdown
in China and emerging markets took a toll.
On Monday, Japan Tobacco soared 7.7 percent and was
the fourth-most traded stock by turnover after announcing plans
to raise prices on its core cigarette lineup.
Takata Corp tumbled 10 percent after U.S.
regulators announced on Friday a fresh recall of 5 million
vehicles equipped with its potentially defective air bag
inflators.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 0.2 percent, Honda Motor Co shedding 0.7
percent and Panasonic Corp rising 0.8 percent.
The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 1,389.90 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.2 percent to
12,537.71.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)