By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled more than 2 percent on Tuesday morning, following Wall
Street, as a renewed slump in oil prices unnerved investors and
had cyclical stocks retreating after strong gains over the past
two days.
The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 16,755.77 in
midmorning trade after rising to a one-week high on the previous
day.
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors fell, with oil shares
underperforming. Inpex Corp dropped 4.1 percent and
Japan Petroleum Exploration shed 4.3 percent.
Crude oil prices fell as much as 6.7 percent on concerns of
oversupply after news that Iraq's output reached a record last
month.
Traders said that investors are focused on the outcome of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starting Tuesday as
well as the Bank Of Japan's meeting later in the week.
"We expect a few more days of unstable markets," said Hikaru
Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, noting
that cyclical stocks such as financials, exporters and
steelmakers were being sold as investor risk aversion returned.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 3.8 percent,
while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group declined 3.1
percent. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal stumbled 3.2
percent and JFE Holdings dived 4.6 percent.
Exporters were hammered as well, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 2.4 percent and Honda Motor Co
shedding 2.6 percent.
Toshiba Corp tumbled 4.5 pct to 199.8 yen, the
lowest since 1980, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A selloff in Toshiba shares continued a day after the
Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported that Toshiba may post
impairment costs of around 160 billion yen ($1.35 bln) related
to Westinghouse, its U.S. nuclear power unit, on earnings for
the fiscal year ending March.
The broader Topix dropped 1.8 percent to 1,367.48
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.8 percent to
12,338.33.
