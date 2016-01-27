TOKYO Jan 27 Japanese stocks took their cue
from Wall Street on Wednesday morning, rebounding to touch a
1-1/2 week high after U.S. indexes shrugged off a rout in
Chinese markets to gain more than 1 percent on a brief recovery
in crude prices.
The Nikkei share average touched its highest level
since January 15 and was 2.3 percent higher at 17,092.33 during
midmorning trade.
"In the year so far the market has been characterized not
only by sharp selling off but also by volatility and chaotic
movements," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales
at Credit Suisse.
"Today's market action is encouraging, as was Monday's, but
it doesn't necessarily signal that this is the end of the
selling or the beginning of the rebound."
The yen saw relatively little movement as the Nikkei surged,
possibly because of lingering concerns over oil prices.
Crude futures dropped around 2 percent during Asian trade on
Wednesday morning, resuming a slide toward $30 per barrel as
profit-taking wiped out some of the gains that helped push Wall
Street higher on Tuesday.
Market participants noted investors were looking toward the
outcome of policy meetings from the U.S. Federal Reserve on
Wednesday and the Bank of Japan on Friday.
Shares of Softbank Group Corp jumped as much as 9.1
percent after Sprint, which is majority owned by the
Japanese telecom, posted smaller-than-expected quarterly losses
and raised its earnings outlook.
The broader Topix gained 2.6 percent to 1,396.06
with all of its 33 sub-indexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.5 percent to
12,575.39.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)