* Volume likely to be subdued with holidays in China
* Japanese companies' weak earnings hurt sentiment - analyst
* Toyota underperforms after reporting weak 3Q results
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a more than a two-week low on Monday on concerns about weak
earnings and after the U.S. jobs report failed to give clues on
the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 16,625.87 points
by midmorning after falling as low as 16,552.30 earlier, the
lowest since Jan. 22. It has fallen for five straight sessions.
Trading volume is likely to be subdued with many regional
markets in Asia closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
On Friday, U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected
in January as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather
faded, but rising wages and an unemployment rate at an
eight-year low suggested the labor market recovery remains firm.
Analysts said that despite a rebound in the dollar against
the yen, the move is not strong enough to trigger buying in
exporters. The greenback rebounded to 116.920, from a
2-1/2 week trough of 116.285.
"We didn't get much clues on future U.S. rate hikes from the
jobs report, so investors are having hard times deciding their
positions," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
"Japanese companies' earnings reports are not helping
sentiment, either, so the market may stay sluggish for a while."
He said that with companies reporting tepid earnings for the
Oct-Dec quarter and cutting their full-year forecasts, investors
are bracing for the market to price them in.
Toyota Motor Corp underperformed the market,
stumbling 4.5 percent after reporting a lower-than-expected
operating profit for the Oct-Dec quarter.
Nonferrous metal smelting company Dowa Holdings
dived 17 percent after the it cut the operating profit outlook
to 35.5 billion yen from 38.5 billion yen for the year ending
March due to falling nonferrous metal prices and a slowdown in
demand from China and Southeast Asia.
Bucking the weakness, Hakuhodo DY Holdings soared
6.7 percent after the advertising agency raised its operating
profit forecast to 41.5 billion yen from 38.8 billion yen for
the year ending March.
The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,360.83 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.5 percent to
12,293.37.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)