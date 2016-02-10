* Abenomics rally has come to an end - analyst
* BOJ triggered competitive easing in global market -
analyst
* 53 pct of Topix's names trade below book value
* Oil shares weaker after oil prices slip back
* Fanuc bucks selling after announcing share buyback plan
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
more than 2 percent to its lowest level since October 2014 on
Wednesday as worries about the health of global banks persisted.
The Nikkei stumbled 2.6 percent to 15,674.33 by
midmorning trade after opening slightly higher.
It had dropped to as low as 15,626.04 earlier, a level not
seen since Oct. 30, 2014.
Global equity markets have been hit hard this week by
growing signs of stress in the European banking sector, which is
spilling over into other regions where lenders' profits are also
under pressure.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped 2.5 percent,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 1.2 percent and
Mizuho Financial Group fell 1.4 percent.
Japanese stocks have taken a considerable hit since the Bank
Of Japan's announcement to introduce a negative interest rate
policy late last month, while the yen is seeing sharp strength
as investors dump riskier assets and look for safe havens amid
the market turmoil.
"The BOJ has pulled a trigger of competitive monetary easing
in the global market," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"The problems led to weakening fundamentals in the Japanese
market. It shows that the Abenomics rally has come to an end. It
also shows that at least stocks and the yen do not get support
from the BOJ alone."
As of Tuesday's close, a total of 53 percent of the names on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section were trading below
their book value, compared to 44 percent at end-December,
according to Daiwa Securities.
Weakening oil prices added to investors' concerns, with
Inpex Corp falling 1.8 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co declining 3.6 percent.
Oil prices slid for a fourth straight session after weak
demand forecasts from the U.S. government and the western
world's energy watchdog, while weak equities also pressured
prices.
Meanwhile, investors are focused on U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony later in the day
for any clues on the Fed's policy outlook.
The dollar traded at 114.96 yen after sinking to a
15-month low of 114.205 overnight.
Bucking the weakness, Fanuc Corp rose 2.2 percent
after announcing a share buyback plan.
Sumco Corp jumped 7.8 percent after the silicon
wafer maker reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the
year ended December.
The broader Topix dropped 2.2 percent to 1,275.24
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.3 percent to
11,500.61.
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative territory.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)