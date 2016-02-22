* Dollar flirts with 113 yen-mark
* Oil shares underperform on weak oil prices in previous
session
* Futures trade dominates market direction - analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
in choppy trade on Monday morning as the dollar strengthened
against the yen, which helped exporters trim earlier losses and
buoyed overall market sentiment.
But oil prices, which slipped in the previous session before
rebounding on Monday, hurt oil shares. Inpex Corp
stumbled more than 6 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration
Co shed 1.6 percent.
The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 16,100.01 in
midmorning trade after falling to as low as 15,816.83 earlier.
"The stock market and the currency market are staring at
each other," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager at investment
research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"Investors are trading on futures mostly, and the futures trade
will likely set the direction in the market today."
He said that foreign investors such as hedge funds and
algorithm traders were seen to be the main players.
Defensive shares outperformed, with food companies and drug
makers well bid. Ajinomoto Co rose 2.3 percent,
Kikkoman Corp added 1.6 percent, and Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co advanced 1.1 percent.
As the dollar was flirting the 113-yen mark, exporters,
which were sharply down in early trade, started trimming their
losses. At 0146 GMT, the dollar was at 112.96 yen.
Toyota Motor Corp was down 0.4 percent at 5,978
yen, crawling back from an intraday low at 5,850 yen, Nissan
Motor Co rose 0.7 percent at 971.8 yen after falling to
952.4 yen earlier.
Sharp Corp soared as much as 3.6 percent after
sources told Reuters that the company plans to choose between
rival rescue offers as soon as Thursday, as a favoured bid from
Taiwan's Foxconn continues to be challenged by a Japanese
state-backed investment fund.
On the other hand, Kansai Electric Power tumbled
5.4 percent after saying it had found a pool of contaminated
water at a nuclear reactor slated to restart in late February
after years of being shut down.
The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,296.22 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to
11,741.82.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)