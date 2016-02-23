TOKYO Feb 23 Japanese shares edged up in thin,
choppy trade on Tuesday morning as continued volatility in oil
prices dampened excitement over Wall Street's overnight surge.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.3 percent to
16,156.49 in midmorning trade.
"There's been a tempering of bullishness in the Nikkei,"
said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit
Suisse.
"The risks are finely balanced at the moment and without
catalysts or a clear direction we're seeing a real lack of
conviction in the market."
Wall Street surged overnight, helped by a robust rally in
oil prices that lifted downtrodden energy stocks, but sentiment
was tempered as crude prices dipped in early Asian trading on
Tuesday. [ID:nL3N16216T}
"There is a lot of noise at the moment and we continue to
witness increased volatility across markets," said Martin King,
co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"How much this relates to Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund failing to have the ban on direct equity
invesment lifted by the (Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry) is
hard to quantify, but it would indicate that there will continue
to be systemic injections of liquidity into the domestic ETF
market, and the effect of this will not be lost on Japan's
indexes and the instruments that track them."
Resona Holdings Inc gained 3.2 percent after
Goldman Sachs added the bank's stock to its 'conviction list.'
Takata Corp saw its share price tumble 6.5 percent
after a source told Reuters U.S. regulators are examining
whether an additional 70 million to 90 million of its air bag
inflators need to be recalled.
The Topix subindex for iron and steel shares
added 3.8 percent as iron ore prices rallied on improving steel
prices in China, the world's top market for the commodity.
Shares of JFE Holdings Inc gained 7.2 percent to lead
the sector's gains while Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
climbed 4.9 percent.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,300.5 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 11,775.74.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)