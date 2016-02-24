* Shares of energy firms fall on sliding oil prices
* Battered banks outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
stumbled to a one-week low on Wednesday morning hit by a renewed
drop in oil prices while a stronger yen dragged down exporters.
Crude prices settled down more than 4 percent
as Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi effectively ruled out
production cuts anytime soon. Inpex Corp
fell 1.1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co
shed 1.7 percent.
By 0156 GMT, the Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to
15,986.19, after falling to as low as 15,753.77, the lowest
level since Feb. 17.
Japanese equities have been volatile since the beginning of
the year, with the market swayed by fluctuations in the yen and
oil prices.
Analysts said investors remain on edge as they are worried
the global slowdown may be more serious than expected and that
the yen will continued to be favoured as markets remain risk
averse.
"When the yen rises, Japanese equities are the ones to
suffer selling the most as investors are worried about
exporters' earnings for the next fiscal year. Unfortunately this
trend may last for a while," said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief
strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center.
When the yen rises, it will cut exporters' profits made
abroad when repatriated.
Exporters were lower, with Toyota Motor Corp
dropping 0.6 percent, Honda Motor Co falling 2.5
percent and Tokyo Electron Ltd shedding 2.5 percent.
The dollar was flat at 112.05 yen during Asian trade
after losing 0.7 percent overnight, with mixed U.S. data and
dovish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker weighing
on the dollar.
Recently battered banks outperformed. Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group rose 2.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group gained 2.1 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,285.27
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.6 percent to
11,622.67.
