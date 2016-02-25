TOKYO Feb 25 Japanese stocks rose in thin,
choppy trading on Thursday morning as sentiment improved
following a bounce in oil prices that helped Wall Street to
rally as fears of banks' exposure to energy companies struggling
to pay debt receded.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.7 percent to
16,019.22 in midmorning trading.
"As we move into the 10th day of largely directionless
trading many market participants are waiting on a catalyst,"
said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital
Advisors.
Market players said investors have focused on Friday's G-20
meeting in Shanghai as one potential catalyst for troubled,
directionless markets.
"The IMF has suggested that members of the G-20 summit use
the meeting as a means of discussing a coordinated policy
response for what could otherwise be a crisis," said Stefan
Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"I think investors are closely watching the G-20 for any
signs of a coordinated fiscal response."
Sharp Corp shares jumped 5.8 percent after the
Nikkei business daily reported its board decided to accept a
takeover offer from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co in
what would be the largest acquisition by a foreign company in
Japan's insular technology sector. The Taiwanese firm, commonly
known as Foxconn, has offered to invest 659 billion yen ($5.88
billion) in the struggling Japanese electronics maker, sources
have said.
Japanese carmakers bucked the overall trend, sliding across
the board as a stronger yen dampened prospects for the sector,
which relies heavily on exports. Shares of Toyota Motor Co
slid 2 percent while Nissan Motor Co Ltd fell
1.3 percent and Mazda Motor Corp slipped 1.8 percent.
The broader Topix rose 1 percent to 1,297.51 with
all but one of its 33 subindexes in positive territory during
midmorning trade.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1 percent to
11,744.13
($1 = 112.0900 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)