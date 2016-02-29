TOKYO Feb 29 Japanese stocks rose on Monday
morning as strong U.S. economic indicators pushed the dollar to
a more than one-week high against the yen, lifting sentiment and
increasing profits for Japan's exporters.
The Nikkei share average sat 0.6 percent higher at
16,285.49 in midmorning trade. Japan's benchmark index backed
off from early morning gains as high as 1.7 percent after
China's Shanghai composite index tumbled more than 4
percent shortly after its open.
"The Nikkei has held its recent levels of support and will
continue to trade within range pending a new catalyst or
tailwind large enough to shift its current course," said Martin
King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"Wednesday's figures on foreign equity investment should
give an objective picture of investor sentiment overseas. The
elephant in the room remains the Fed."
Data released on Friday in the U.S. showed that consumer
spending rose solidly in January while underlying inflation
picked up by the most in four years, keeping an interest rate
hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve on the table for 2016.
The data, released at the weekend in Japan, strengthened the
dollar against the yen and further burnished the outlook for
Japan's exporters by showing that consumer sentiment in the U.S.
remained steady in February, despite a sell-off in equities.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd shares climbed more than 12
percent to a 3-1/2 week high after announcing a plan to spend up
to 400 billion yen ($3.53 billion) to buy back as much as 6.7
percent of its own shares.
Nintendo Co Ltd shares bucked the morning's
strength, slipping as much as 5.4 percent after the video game
company slashed its full-year profit forecast due to recent
strength in the yen and weaker-than-expected sales of its 3DS
handheld gaming consoles and games.
Shares of Sharp Corp slid as much as 4.6 percent in
midmorning trade as Foxconn's bid to takeover the loss-making
electronics firm remained stalled amid discussions over
potential liabilities.
Saturday's conclusion of the Group of 20 meeting of finance
ministers and central bankers offered no surprises, with G20
ministers agreeing to use "all policy tools - monetary, fiscal
and structural - individually and collectively" to reach the
group's economic goals.
Traders said they believed the Bank of Japan could be more
constrained in setting monetary policy following the G20 meeting
as the group sought to avoid a currency war between Japan and
China.
Japan's government said Monday morning that industrial
production rose the most in a year in January, signalling a more
significant than expected pick up in factory activity, which
manufacturers expect to have slowed in February.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,319.39
with all but 12 of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.6 percent to
11,948.89.
($1 = 113.4600 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)