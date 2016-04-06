By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, April 6
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese stocks edged up on
Wednesday morning as the yen retreated from a 17-month high
against the U.S. dollar.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to end the
morning session at 15,777.13. It shed almost 12 percent in the
quarter ended March 31.
The yen hit a 17-month high after comments by Japan's prime
minister suggested the authorities were cautious over
intervening to arrest the currency's appreciation, which had put
downward pressure on a broad array of shares, including those
tied to exports and inbound tourism.
"The 17-month high in Japan's currency throws the efficacy
of Japan's quantitative easing efforts into question and this
will no doubt be a cause for concern at the Bank of Japan," said
Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
Shares of Panasonic Corp fell 2.7 percent while
Sharp Corp declined 0.8 percent.
Market participants said investors were concerned that
Tuesday's abrupt end to a seven-week rally on Wall Street could
mean that the Nikkei missed the window for a rally of its own.
[ID: nL2N1781UR]
"Throughout March, Japan failed to respond to rallies and
improving risk appetite seen in the U.S. and elsewhere, and
while some were hoping Japan would catch up, the past few days
have opened up the possibility that the rest of the world may
catch down instead," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan
equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"The market is now posing big questions of Abenomics."
Osaka Steel Co Ltd shares plunged 6.5 percent after
Nomura Securities cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy" based
in part on weak domestic demand for construction steel.
Kyushu Electric Power Co surged 8.4 percent after a
Japanese court rejected an appeal that would have led to the
shutdown of its nuclear reactors in Sendai, Japan's only
operating units.
The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,270.30 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.1 percent to
11,455.70.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)