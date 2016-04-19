* Manufacturers rebound as yen eases
* Construction stocks underperform after Monday surge
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
soared on Tuesday morning, as a weak yen and a bounce in oil
prices helped the market erase a sharp drop from the previous
day.
The Nikkei rose 3.7 percent to 16,869.29 in
mid-morning trade, after falling 3.4 percent on Monday.
Sentiment has also been supported by a rebound in oil
prices, which edged up in early trading on Tuesday as an oil
worker strike in Kuwait cut huge amounts of crude out of the
supply chain.
"The bad news seems to have been priced in for now," said
Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities,
adding that investors will look out for companies' earnings and
forecasts, which start coming out next week, before they take
new positions.
Major exporters rebounded sharply after tumbling on Monday,
hit by a stronger yen and worries that earthquakes that hit
southern parts of Japan could disrupt their supply chains.
Sony Corp surged 6.7 percent, Toyota Motor Corp
gained 3.6 percent and Honda Motor Co rose 4.6
percent.
The dollar gained 0.2 percent to 109.10 yen, turning
positive on the week after a fall to a one-week low of 107.75 on
Monday.
Bank shares also gained ground. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group jumped 6.9 percent, Mizuho Financial Group
soared 6.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
surged 6.6 percent.
Construction-related shares, however, underperformed as
investors took profit of gains made the previous day on hopes
construction demand would help earnings after the recent
earthquakes in Japan.
Nippon Chutetsukan KK, which makes ductile iron
products, fell 1.6 percent after jumping 35 percent on Monday,
Wakachiku Construction Co tumbled 5.6 percent after
soaring 30 percent and Nippon Concrete Industries Co
declined 6.4 percent after surging 20 percent.
The broader Topix rose 3.0 percent to 1,360.43, with
all of its 33 subsectors in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 3.1 percent to
12,308.40.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)