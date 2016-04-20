* Oil shares outperform after crude price rise
* Exporters mixed after jumping previous day
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose to a three-week high on Wednesday morning after U.S. stocks
rose and the dollar remained steady against the yen, lifting
overall market sentiment.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 17,021.03 in
midmorning trade after hitting an intraday high of 17,099.36,
the strongest reading since March 29.
Traders say profit-taking could kick in any time soon with
the Nikkei having recovered to above its 17,000-level.
"The stock market has recovered to the levels before it
started tumbling in late March on a rising yen. Unless the
dollar-yen levels recovers to levels seen then, investors would
not chase the market higher," said Hiroaki Mino, director of
investment information department at Mizuho Securities.
Gains in U.S. shares overnight helped risk sentiment. The
S&P 500 climbed closer to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by
energy stocks and a solid quarterly report from the corporate
sector.
Crude futures fell in early Asian trade after Kuwaiti oil
workers ended a three-day strike that had cut production from
the Middle Eastern country and data showed U.S. stockpiles rose
last week. Overnight, oil prices jumped more than 3 percent.
Inpex Corp gained 3.3 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co rose 2.5 percent.
Exporters were mixed after rising sharply the previous day.
Toyota Motor Corp dropped 0.4 percent, Honda Motor Co
fell 0.3 percent and Canon Inc rose 0.5
percent.
The dollar was back above 109.00 yen, pulling away
from Monday's trough of 107.75.
Outperforming the market was Asahi Glass Co, which
jumped more than 5 percent after the Nikkei business daily said
that the company's earnings remained steady in the Jan-March
period despite a slump in glass substrate demand.
Daio Paper Corp climbed 2.5 percent after the
Nikkei reported that the company's operating profit for year
through March likely grew 10 percent to 24 billion yen ($220.26
million), higher than its projection.
The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,369.16 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to
12,384.45.
($1 = 108.9600 yen)
(Editing by Sam Holmes)