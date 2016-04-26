By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, April 26 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday
as the yen backed away from a three-week low against the U.S.
dollar, pruning the profit outlook for major exporters.
The Nikkei share average slid 1.1 percent to
17,251.15 points by late morning.
"Exporters have helped lead the dip in the Nikkei this
morning as the yen experiences a slight rebound from recent
weakening," said Andrew Meredith, co-managing director at Tyton
Capital Advisors.
"The Fed and Bank of Japan meetings coming later this week
also have market participants on the defensive."
Japan's central bank is likely to cut its price forecasts on
Thursday and debate whether a strong yen, weak global demand and
soft consumption have hurt inflation expectations enough to
warrant more stimulus. Analysts believe the policy decision will
be a close call.
Home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp
fell 1.5 percent, while tire exporter Bridgestone Corp
declined 1.2 percent.
Japan's automakers, which rely heavily on export sales for
profits, were also lower, with Toyota Motor Corp
slipping 1.1 percent while Honda Motor Co Ltd slid 1.4
percent and shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd were 1.5
percent lower.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc tumbled 4.7
percent after a Kyodo report citing unidentified sources said
the bank's net profit for the fiscal year through March 2016 was
expected to disappoint.
Industrial machinery company Japan Steel Works Ltd
soared 10.7 percent to a 2016 high after raising its profit
forecast for the year through March 2016 by two billion yen
($18.01 million).
The broader Topix fell 1.2 percent to 1,385.70 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to
12,560.97.
($1 = 111.0600 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)