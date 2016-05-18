TOKYO May 18 Japanese stocks rose in choppy
trade on Wednesday morning after the market digested
stronger-than-expected GDP data that initially seemed unlikely
to support further stimulus or the delay of a consumption tax
hike, both widely expected by the market.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.6 percent to
16,750.73 in late morning trade.
Fresh data showed Japan's economy expanded at the fastest
pace in a year in the first quarter thanks to a consumption
boost from the leap year, rebounding from the previous quarter's
contraction and beating median market forecasts.
"The market's initial reaction to the GDP data was a slight
strengthening of the yen," said Stefan Worrall, director of
Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"Japanese policy makers could really use a sense of crisis
to help justify ramping up fiscal stimulus or pushing out the
VAT (sales tax) hike and a stronger GDP figure seems to
undermine that narrative, though there is also some buoyancy
from stronger U.S. inflation and increased expectations for Fed
rate hikes."
The yen resumed its weakening trend in mid-morning after
investors digested the GDP data and focused instead on the U.S>
data.
"Taking into account the effects of the extra day from the
leap year, which pushed up the quarter-on-quarter growth rate by
0.3 percentage point, growth is not as strong as the headline
number shows," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho
Research Institute.
Shares of home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic
Corp climbed 2 percent in late morning trade while tyre
exporter Bridgestone Corp gained 1.1 percent.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp rose 1.7 percent after
announcing company president Tetsuro Aikawa would step down over
the fuel economy rigging scandal that erupted in April.
The Topix subindex for iron and steel added 0.9
percent after Japan's steel companies shrugged off new
anti-dumping duties imposed by the U.S. on Japanese and Chinese
imports of cold-rolled flat steel, primarily used for automotive
manufacturing, appliances and construction.
The U.S. found producers in both countries were selling the
products at unfair prices but Japan's 71.35 percent duty was
significantly less than the 265.79 percent duty imposed on
China.
The broader Topix climbed 0.8 percent to 1,346.50
with all but two of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.8 percent to
12,180.44.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)