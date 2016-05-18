TOKYO May 18 Japanese stocks reversed course
and fell in choppy early afternoon trade on Wednesday after the
yen gained strength against the U.S. dollar, dimming the outlook
for exporters' profits.
The Nikkei share average shed its morning session
gains to sit 0.8 percent lower at 16,517.71 in mid-afternoon
trade.
The yen initially gained on the dollar early in the morning
session after expectations for further stimulus were hit by data
showing Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year
in the first quarter, rebounding from the previous quarter's
contraction and beating median market forecasts.
Japan's currency resumed its weakening trend in mid-morning
after investors seemed to digest the GDP data and focus on
strong U.S. inflation and rising expectations for further Fed
rate hikes. But the yen has once again turned toward strength
against the dollar, tipping the Nikkei index into negative
territory in volatile trade.
Shares of home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic
Corp fell from 2 percent higher to 0.2 percent higher,
while tyre exporter Bridgestone Corp shed all of its
morning gains to sit 0.6 percent lower.
The broader Topix was 0.5 percent lower at 1,329.85
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.5 percent to
12,027.41.
