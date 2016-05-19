TOKYO May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average was
flat in choppy trade on Thursday morning as a late rise in the
yen erased earlier index gains that came from increased
expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in June.
The Nikkei share average ended the morning session
flat at 16,636.67. The benchmark index continues to see its
gains rise and fall with the yen's relative weakness to the
dollar amid thin, choppy trade.
"We are seeing the Nikkei edge up tentatively as the yen
slides back down to the psychological barrier of 110 to the U.S.
dollar," said Martin King, managing partner at Tyton Capital
Advisors in Tokyo.
"Stateside, the Fed's indication that it is willing to
increase rates in June has added extra clarity to the landscape
of coming months and we can expect to see a decrease in net
sellers for the time being as many look to reallocate risk."
The yen fell to a three-week low shortly after Wednesday's
publication of minutes from the U.S. central bank's April policy
meeting, which indicated the Fed may raise interest rates in
June if economic data suggest stronger second-quarter growth.
Exporters' shares rose on the yen's relative weakness. Home
appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp and
tyre exporter Bridgestone Corp each gained 0.5 percent.
Suzuki Motor Corp shares bounced back from the
previous day's decline after the automaker announced that no
changes needed to be made to the fuel economy data of vehicles
affected by its use of testing regulations that did not conform
to Japanese standards. The automaker, which fell as much as 15
percent on Wednesday, was 4 percent higher in late morning
trade.
The Topix subindex for oil and coal shed 2.3
percent after oil prices tumbled on rising U.S. crude
inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from Iran to
Europe and Asia.
Fresh data showed that Japan's core machinery orders rose
more than expected in March but companies expect orders to
decline in the current quarter as firms become increasingly
cautious due to a rising yen and weakness in overseas
commodities.
The broader Topix edged down 0.2 percent to 1,336.05
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to
12,085.08.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)