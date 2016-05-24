TOKYO May 24 Japanese stocks fell in thin trade
on Tuesday morning as the yen's gains on the dollar overnight
and indications Tokyo is reluctant to intervene to weaken the
currency soured the mood, taking a toll on exporters and other
currency-sensitive shares.
The Nikkei share average slid 0.7 percent to
16,540.52 in late morning trade.
Risk-appetite was further weakened by receding expectations
that Japan can act to weaken its currency after a fresh warning
from the United States last week against intervention.
That sentiment was reinforced by comments from Japanese
Finance Minister Taro Aso, who said on Tuesday that Japan has no
intention to devalue the yen sharply and
consistently.
The yen's relative strength dimmed the profit outlook for a
broad range of exporters. Home appliance and electronics
exporter Panasonic Corp fell 1.8 percent while tyre
exporter Bridgestone Corp was 1.3 percent lower in late
morning trade.
Japan's automakers, which rely heavily on export sales for
profits, were also lower with shares of Toyota Motor Corp
declining 1.2 percent and Mazda Motor Corp
slipping 2 percent.
"Things are very central-bank driven at the moment," said
Gavin Parry, managing director at Parry International Trading.
"Japan Inc. has reported its earnings and with no other
catalysts on the horizon investors are going to remain very
focused on what central banks are doing."
Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve presidents in San
Francisco and St. Louis raised expectations for near-term Fed
rate hikes, but many investors in Japan remain on the sidelines
ahead of a raft of U.S. economic data due to be released later
in the week.
"There's only so much the dollar can rally in the absence of
proof that the data will compel the Fed to act in June or July,"
said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of FX strategy at Credit
Suisse in New York.
U.S. data on new home sales, durable goods orders, consumer
sentiment and first-quarter GDP are set to be released
throughout the week.
The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,330.20 in
late morning trade and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
declined 0.7 percent to 12,007.56.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)