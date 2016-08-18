* Expectations for BOJ's ETF buying limits drops - traders
* Strong yen worries continue in market - traders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Thursday morning as
the strong yen dragged down exporter shares and soured sentiment
in the broader market.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 16,665.00 in
mid-morning trade after falling to as low as 16,560.20 earlier,
the lowest since August 8.
Exporters lost ground after the yen firmed 0.4
percent to 99.87 yen per dollar, coming within sight of its
seven-week peak of 99.55 to the dollar set on Tuesday.
Nissan Motor Co shed 1.4 percent and Toyota Motor
Corp dropped 0.6 percent.
"A risk for an even stronger yen remains in the market and
investors are being sensitive," said global market strategist at
JPMorgan Asset Management.
He added that expectations for the Bank of Japan's exchange
traded funds (ETF) buying may help limit the drop in the market,
but new buying by investors should be subdued for a while.
The central bank said late last month that it would increase
ETF purchases so its total holdings increase at an annual pace
of 6 trillion yen, up from its previous pace of 3.3 trillion
yen.
On the other hand, individual companies releasing bright
outlook attracted buying. Discount store operator Don Quijote
Holdings rose 3 percent after saying that it expects a
4.2 percent rise in its full-year operating profit to 45 billion
yen for the year ended June.
The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,304.14
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to
11,735.89.
