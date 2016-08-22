* Exporters gain ground as dollar stands high against yen
* Mining shares underperform hit by weak oil prices
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Monday morning, but gains were limited as investors were
cautiously focused on this week's meeting of global central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the U.S. Federal Reserve
may provide an insight on the rate outlook.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 16.598.25 in
mid-morning trade.
Traders said that anticipation of Thursday's Jackson Hole
meeting is likely to set the market direction this week, with
Fed Chair Janet Yellen scheduled to speak on Friday.
"Moves in the Japanese market will likely be dominated by
the dollar-yen performances after the meeting," said Masashi
Oda, general manager of the strategic investment department at
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management. "The market could move
either way, but most people want some kind of signal at this
point because they have long been frustrated with no direction
in the market."
He added that investors will likely be relieved if the
dollar stays between 100-105 yen.
On Monday, the dollar was up 0.4 percent against the yen at
100.59 yen, which helped exporters.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.2 percent and Honda Motor
Co gained 1.6 percent. Panasonic Corp added
1.0 percent and Hitachi Ltd advanced 1.6 percent.
Renesas Electronics Corp rose as much as 4.2
percent in early morning trade before turning negative. The
Nikkei reported that the company is in the final stages of
negotiation to acquire U.S. chipmaker Intersil Corp for
as much as 300 billion yen ($3 billion), but some investors have
doubts about how much the deal could boost Renesas's
profits.
Mining shares underperformed after oil prices fell as
analysts doubted upcoming producer talks would be able to rein
in oversupply. Inpex Corp dropped 3.2
percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co shed 1.8
percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,301.76 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to
11,702.65.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)