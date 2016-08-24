* BOJ buys ETFs on Monday and Tuesday
* BOJ's ETF buying supports market but limits gains -
analyst
* Automakers outperform market
* Shimamura tumbles on weak monthly sales
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Wednesday with a pause in the strong-yen trend lifting
cyclical stocks, while hopes that the Bank of Japan would buy
more exchange traded funds continued to support sentiment.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 16,578.75 in
midmorning trade.
Exporters were steady, with Toyota Motor Corp
adding 1.7 percent and Nissan Motor Co gaining 1.9
percent.
Financials were also in demand, with Nomura Holdings
rising 1.5 percent, Daiwa Securities advancing
1.3 percent and Mizuho Financial Group adding 0.9
percent.
While the market welcomes BOJ's buying of exchange-traded
funds, some analysts have expressed concerns that the upside
could be limited in a market distorted by BOJ-buying.
On Monday and Tuesday, the BOJ bought 1.2 billion yen of
exchange traded funds on each day focused on companies which
support investment in physical and human capital. The central
bank had bought 70.7 billion yen of ETFs on August 4 and 10,
respectively.
"A level of more than 70 billion yen in buying can be as big
as a launch of a mutual fund," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities. "It's supporting the market, but the Nikkei could be
trading 1,000-1,500 points lower than the current level when the
currency market sees the 100-yen-per-dollar level."
Fujito said that in an ordinary market where the central
bank is not directly buying stocks, the market is expected to
rise after it hits bottom when bad news is priced in.
"But when the market does not fall when it's supposed to
fall, the upside is also likely limited," Fujito said.
The Nikkei has underperformed global peers in 2016. While
the Nikkei has shed 13 percent since the beginning of the year,
the S&P 500 index has risen 7 percent although the
FTSEurofirst 300 index has fallen 6 percent.
Underperforming the market was clothing store operator
Shimamura Co Ltd, which fell as much as 14.4 percent
after announcing on Tuesday that its existing store sales in
August fell 5.5 percent on the year, citing a long rainy season
weighing on sales.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,304.25 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to
11,717.82.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)