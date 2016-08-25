* Nikkei has traded in narrow range over the past week
* Yellen comments expected to move market - analysts
* Weak oil prices pull down mining stocks
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 25 Japanese stocks edged down on
Thursday as appetite for risk was checked by weakness on Wall
Street and caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen on Friday, an event global markets hope will
provide clues on the outlook for U.S. rates.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.2 percent to 16,562.49
in midmorning trade.
Fed officials including Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and New
York Fed President William Dudley have expressed upbeat views on
the economy in the past week, indicating a rate increase this
year is likely and could come as soon as the September meeting.
Investors are now looking to Yellen's speech in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for insight on the U.S. monetary policy
outlook.
The Nikkei benchmark index has traded in a narrow
16,452.01-16,714.61 range over the past week, and could move
back toward the 16,500-level depending on Yellen's remarks,
traders say.
"The market is cautiously focused on whether Yellen adopts a
hawkish or dovish tone," said Michiro Naito, executive director
of equity derivatives at JPMorgan. "As Japan's recent monetary
policy and fiscal policy changes have failed to meet market
expectations, people expect the U.S. economic outlook to be the
main catalysts for Japanese stocks for now."
On Thursday, weak oil prices dragged on mining shares. Inpex
Corp dropped 1.3 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co shed 1.0 percent.
On the positive ledger, airline companies, which benefit
from cheap oil prices, outperfomed. ANA Holdings rose
0.8 percent and Japan Airlines gained 1.8 percent.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp up 0.1
percent, Nissan Motor Co rising 1.1 percent and
Panasonic Corp declining 1.6 percent.
Taking a sharp downward move, Recruit Holdings Co
tumbled more than 7 percent after the recruiting giant said its
shareholders would sell up to 267 billion yen worth of its
shares based on Wednesday's closing price, to diversify its
shareholder base.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,302.68
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to
11,706.69.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)