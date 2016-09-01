* Banking sector hits more than 4-month high
* Directionless trade to persist through Friday - analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese stocks edged up in choppy
trade on Thursday morning as gains by banks offset weak mining
shares, while many investors waited for jobs data to provide
clues on when there will be U.S. rate hike.
The Nikkei share average, which moved in and out of
positive territory, was up 0.1 percent at the mid-morning break.
Friday's U.S. unemployment data remains a key focus, after
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said last week the
jobs data will be a factor in determining when the central bank
hikes rates.
Traders said that as the weak yen trend has paused, Japanese
stocks will likely be directionless until further clues come on
the timing of Fed action.
"Most investors seem to be happy seeing the dollar trading
around 103.50 level," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, equity strategist
at Daiwa Securities. "They probably won't buy or sell sharply
this week."
On Thursday, the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 103.20 yen
, after rising as high as 103.54, its highest since July
29.
The banking sector, which has risen the past
three days, attracted fresh buying and hit a more than
four-month high.
Traders said the Bank of Japan's plan to conduct a
"comprehensive assessment" on the impact of its stimulus
measures is raising hopes the central bank may adopt a measure
which could help banks.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 2.5 percent,
Mizuho Financial Group added 1.7 percent and Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group rose 1.9 percent.
Exporters drew buyers, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 0.8 percent, Honda Motor Co 1.0 percent and
Nissan Motor Co by 1.7 percent.
Inpex Corp dropped 2.7 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co shed 1.5 percent after oil prices fell 3
percent or more overnight before rebounding during Asian trade.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,335.99 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to
12,024.93.
