* Dollar/yen hurt by Sankei report saying BOJ policymakers
divided ahead of meeting
* No positive catalysts for Nikkei seen from U.S., Japan
monetary policy - analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese stocks dropped on
Wednesday morning after exporters and other cyclical shares were
hit by a rising yen as weak U.S. service sector activity dashed
expectations for a near-term interest rate increase from the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 16,954.46 in
midmorning trade, retreating from a three-month high hit earlier
this week.
The dollar declined 0.5 percent to 101.50 yen after
slipping to a low of 101.245 earlier, its weakest since Aug. 26.
The dollar-selling was triggered after the Institute for
Supply Management's index of non-manufacturing activity fell to
51.4, its lowest level since February 2010, virtually shutting
the door on the Fed raising rates as early as this month.
Also souring sentiment was a report in the Sankei newspaper
saying Bank of Japan policymakers were divided ahead of the
central bank's Sept. 20-21 meeting, at which BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda has said the board will conduct a comprehensive
assessment of its massive stimulus programme.
"Investors think that the Japanese market won't likely get
positive catalysts from monetary policy in the U.S. or Japan,"
said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
However, hopes the BOJ will buy exchange traded funds to
counter market weakness in early trade limited the losses, he
said.
"The Nikkei would have fallen 200-300 points without hopes
for the central bank's ETF buying," he said.
Selling in exporters and other cyclical stocks offset gains
in domestic demand stocks such as utilities and construction
shares.
Toyota Motor Corp declined 1.3 percent, Panasonic
Corp shed 2.3 percent and Hitachi Ltd fell 1.4
percent.
Banks also came under pressure, with Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group falling 2.7 percent and Mizuho
Financial Group shedding 1.8 percent.
Defensive utility stocks were in demand, with Tokyo Electric
Power Co rising 1.4 percent and Kansai Electric Power
Co adding 2.4 percent. Construction stocks gained
ground, with Taisei Corp rising 2.3 percent and Kajima
Corp advancing 0.4 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,342.09
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.9 percent to
12,055.67.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)