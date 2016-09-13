* Exporters mixed as all eyes on BOJ meeting next week
* Speculation on possible BOJ actions may cause volatility -
analyst
* Pharma stocks outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese stocks were flat Tuesday
morning, unable to build on small opening gains after sliding to
two-week lows the previous day as a solid yen sapped risk
appetite.
The Nikkei opened slightly higher on the back of
Wall Street's rally overnight, but pulled back to be flat at
16,676.74 in midmorning trade. On Monday, the benchmark index
slumped 1.7 percent to its lowest since Aug. 26.
The bounce in the U.S. share market was spurred by Federal
comments from Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard, who stuck to
her dovish stance on interest rates and urged caution about
removing monetary stimulus too quickly.
Investors, however, remained cautious about investing in
Japanese equities as a relatively stronger yen has raised
concerns about exporters' earnings. The dollar was last around
101.66 yen from Monday's high of 102.82 yen.
The focus remains on next week's Bank Of Japan's policy
review, which coincides with the Fed's. The BOJ is expected to
announce the outcome of its comprehensive review of its policy.
BOJ sources have said the central bank is considering ways
to steepen the yield curve as a means to reduce short-term costs
for businesses while protecting Japanese banks.
"We don't know what the central bank will announce next
week, and most of us are nervous. Most investors do not want to
take positions now," said Isao Kubo, an equity strategist at
Nissay Asset Management.
He said speculation over what the BOJ might do at next
week's meeting could stoke market volatility.
More than half of the sectors were in negative territory,
with banks underperforming. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
and Mizuho Financial Group shed 1.7 percent
each.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp flat,
Honda Motor Co rising 0.5 percent and Panasonic Corp
falling 0.9 percent.
Defensive stocks were in demand. Santen Pharmaceutical
soared more than 5 percent after it announced a share
buyback plan.
Takeda Pharmaceutical rose 0.7 percent and Astellas
Pharma gained 1.0 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,319.75
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
11,837.18.
