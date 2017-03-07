* Yamato rises on report it will raise shipping rates
* Cos running online shopping businesses fall
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down on Tuesday morning, following Wall Street's lead,
with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the
North Korean missile tests, though the dollar-yen stayed in a
well-worn range.
The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 19,353.06 in
midmorning trade.
The dollar held onto gains made on expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to 113.94
yen after falling to a one-week low of 113.53 yen on
Monday as tensions over North Korea's missile tests prompted
investors to buy the perceived safe-haven yen.
Although overall trading volume in the stock market was
thin, investors focused on individual company news, said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"Since there will be an eventful week ahead, most investors
are on the sidelines," Takahashi said.
Yamato Holdings jumped as much as 4.1 percent after
the Nikkei business daily reported that the company, which
controls about half of the domestic home delivery market, plans
to raise its shipping rates across the board for the first time
in 27 years, citing the president's comment.
Companies running online shopping sites such as Rakuten Inc
and Yahoo Japan tumbled, falling 1.9 percent
and 1.3 percent, respectively, on worries that Yamato's move
would add to their costs.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 0.2 percent, Nissan Motor Co rising 1.5 percent
and Panasonic Corp shedding 0.4 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,556.01 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to
13,926.46.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)