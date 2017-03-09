* Dollar gains after ADP report raises Fed hike bets
* Wall Street pressured by slumping oil overnight
* Toshiba skids, Nintendo gains on Switch hopes
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday, benefitting from a weaker yen after the dollar
gained when U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates next week.
The Nikkei was up 0.15 percent at 19,283.10 at
midday, breaking a four-session losing streak and moving back
toward 14-month peaks scaled last week.
The rise came despite a lacklustre day on Wall Street, which
was pressured by slumping oil prices.
A surprisingly robust private U.S. jobs report from ADP
raised expectations for Friday's key nonfarm payrolls release.
With investors focused on U.S. data ahead of the Fed's March
14-15 meeting, Japanese stocks are taking directional cues from
the yen's trajectory against the dollar, market participants
said.
"It feels like an air pocket, as the Nikkei is boxed into a
range," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at
Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"Near-term macro catalysts are obviously the U.S. payrolls
this Friday," he said.
The dollar was last up 0.1 percent at 114.45 yen.
Shares of Toshiba Corp skidded 6.4 percent.
Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the U.S. nuclear power plant
developer owned by the troubled Japanese electronics giant, has
brought in bankruptcy attorneys from law firm Weil Gotshal &
Manges LLP, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
"The market is nervous as Toshiba is reporting its earnings
soon," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi
Asset Management, who said that investors who bought Toshiba
shares at lower levels were taking profit after the latest news
reports.
"We don't know how much Toshiba is planning to sell its
semiconductor business for, and we don't know for sure how much
loss in total Westinghouse will end up posting...there are too
many important numbers that investors still don't know," Akino
said.
Shares of Nintendo Co Ltd added 0.7 percent, on
continued hopes for strong sales of its new Switch, a hybrid
home console and handheld device that it released on March 3.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's mining subindex
skidded 1.7 percent. London copper fell to seven-week
lows overnight after the solid U.S. jobs data, as well as signs
that disruption at the world's biggest copper mine may soon
ease.
The oil and coal subindex fell 0.6 percent, as
oil prices steadied in Asian trade after U.S. crude futures
plummeted more than 5 percent overnight to their lowest
level since December.
The broader Topix edged up 0.1 percent to 1,552.45,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.1 percent
to 13,886.33.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)