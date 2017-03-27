* Dollar at weakest levels vs yen since November
* Trump's healthcare defeat weighs on greenback
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
skidded on Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and deepening
last week's 1.3 percent loss.
The dollar came under pressure after the defeat of President
Donald Trump's healthcare package on Friday, raising concerns
that his promised stimulus steps could face similar political
roadblocks.
The greenback fell as low as 110.42 yen against the
perceived safe-haven Japanese currency, its weakest level since
late November.
The Nikkei was down 1.5 percent at the end of
morning trade at 18,970.79. It is 0.8 percent lower for the
month so far.
"At a time when there is some degree of policy uncertainty
that has emerged in the United States, questions about the
timing of when the Trump administration can implement its agenda
may be all feeding through into a period of 'risk off,'" said
Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse
in Tokyo.
"The end of the financial year is always a factor with
regard to Japan to consider," he added, referring to Japan's
business year which closes at the end of this month. "The extent
to which that may be contributing to yen strength is a possible
factor."
On the domestic side, Bank of Japan board members said easy
monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer
price growth is far off the central bank's 2 percent inflation
target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting
showed on Monday.
An overwhelming majority of Japanese companies said they
will raise wages at a slower pace than they did last year, a
Reuters poll found, frustrating Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
attempts to boost the sluggish economy via higher wages and
consumption.
Shares in brokerage firms dropped in line with the broader
market downturn, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's securities
subindex down 2.7 percent.
Shares in Toshiba Corp were down 5.7 percent at
midday. They initially rose more than 3 percent in early trade
after a report that U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co could
file for bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday and is
seeking support from South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp
015760.KS.
Dentsu Inc shares slipped 2.4 percent after
notching one-month lows. The advertising group said on Friday
that it will submit an internal control report to the finance
ministry for the year ended December 2016, as it found that it
overestimated fair value in acquisition of Merkle Group Inc.
The broader Topix was down 1.4 percent at 1,522.84,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 1.4 percent
to 13,612.58.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)