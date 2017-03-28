* Investors hunt for high-yield shares before ex-dividend
day
* Market continues to focus on U.S. tax reform, econ
stimulus
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded from more than a six-week low on Tuesday morning due
to a pause in the yen's strong trend, with most sectors rose to
positive territory.
With the end of the business year-end looming on March 31
for a majority of listed companies, the market was also
underpinned by investor purchases of stocks before they go
ex-dividend later in the day.
The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 19,177.10 in
midmorning trade, after plumbing to its lowest level since Feb.
9 on the previous day as U.S. President Donald Trump's setback
on his healthcare reform bill raised questions about his ability
to push through his planned stimulus policies.
"Investors were overly risk off yesterday," said Hikaru
Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "That
said, for the next few weeks, the dollar-yen may still be
volatile."
He added that the market continues to focus on developments
on U.S. tax reform and infrastructure spending as well as
political events in Europe such as the French presidential
election next month.
Oil shares, drugmakers and trading firms outperformed helped
by buying from investors hunting for high yields before the
ex-dividend day.
Showa Shell Sekiyu surged 2.4 percent, Takeda
Pharmaceutical rose 1.5 percent, Mitsubishi Corp
advanced 1.5 percent and Mitsui & Co soared
1.0 percent.
Exporters gained ground after the dollar rose 0.1 percent to
110.800 yen following its slide to a four-month low of
110.110 overnight. Toyota Motor Corp gained 0.9
percent, Nissan Motor Co added 0.8 percent and
Panasonic Corp jumped 2.9 percent.
The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,541.96 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.2 percent to
13,790.14.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)